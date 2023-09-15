Progressive August Earnings Surge

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR), an insurance company, Friday reported higher earnings and revenues for August, on higher premiums earned.

August earnings increased to $147.6 million or $0.25 per share from $119.7 million or $0.20 per share for the same period of last year.

The company's net premium earned surged 20 percent to $4.599 billion from $3.835 billion of the previous year.

Revenue grew to $4.784 billion from $3.843 billion of the previous year.

In pre-market activity, shares of Progressive are trading at $136.25 down 2.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.