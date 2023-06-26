Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Progress Software PRGS is slated to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 29.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the company anticipates non-GAAP revenues in the range of $168-$172 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 88 cents and 92 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has been steady at 90 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 13.46% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $170.31 million, indicating 12.88% year-over-year growth.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.43% on average.

The company has been benefiting from a strong portfolio with a robust adoption rate for its Chef, OpenEdge, DataDirect and Sitefinity solutions. In the fiscal first quarter, the net dollar retention rate was more than 102%.



Strong contributions from acquisitions like MarkLogic and Kemp are expected to have driven top-line growth.



However, the fiscal first quarter bottom line is expected to reflect headwinds related to higher interest rates and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Progress Software has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AAPL shares have gained 43.7% year to date. Apple is likely to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 27.



Cognizant Technology CTSH has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CTSH shares have gained 8.5% in the year-to-date period. Cognizant is likely to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26.



KLA KLAC has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.



KLAC shares have gained 21.2% year to date. KLA is likely to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27.







