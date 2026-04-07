Is Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Progress Software (PRGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.46, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.46. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.46 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 10.95.

Another notable valuation metric for PRGS is its P/B ratio of 4. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.89. Within the past 52 weeks, PRGS's P/B has been as high as 7.05 and as low as 3.95, with a median of 5.89.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PRGS has a P/S ratio of 1.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.48.

Finally, our model also underscores that PRGS has a P/CF ratio of 9.86. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.55. Within the past 12 months, PRGS's P/CF has been as high as 18.02 and as low as 9.74, with a median of 14.83.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Progress Software's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PRGS is an impressive value stock right now.

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Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.