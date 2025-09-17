Procter & Gamble (PG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $160.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has dropped by 0.22% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.24 billion, reflecting a 2.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $86.97 billion, which would represent changes of +2.34% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.92.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.87.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

