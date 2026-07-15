Procter & Gamble (PG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) ended the recent trading session at $148.05, demonstrating a +1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 4.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.41 billion, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $87.12 billion, indicating changes of +0.73% and +3.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.65.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 7.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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