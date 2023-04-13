Procter & Gamble (PG) Declares $0.94 Dividend

Procter & Gamble said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $151.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.65%, a decrease of 25.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 1,672,500K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $158.53. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of $151.07.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is $82,223MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HHDFX - Hamlin High Dividend Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 312K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Compton Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 3.93% over the last quarter.

RESGX - Responsible ESG U.S. Equity Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Goldstein Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

REVS - Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 34.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

