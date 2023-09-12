PRMW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.67, changing hands as low as $14.49 per share. Primo Water Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRMW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.265 per share, with $16.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.