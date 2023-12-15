Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Price Target Increased by 19.61% to 7.78

The average one-year price target for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has been revised to 7.78 / share. This is an increase of 19.61% from the prior estimate of 6.50 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.09% from the latest reported closing price of 4.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Priority Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTH is 0.02%, an increase of 90.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 9,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,193K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,078K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTH by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Priority Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software.

