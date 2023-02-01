Principal Financial Group (PFG) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Principal Financial Group said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $92.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.38% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $81.09. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.38% from its latest reported closing price of $92.55.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is $13,777MM, a decrease of 25.37%. The projected annual EPS is $7.13, a decrease of 65.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 4.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PFG is 0.2374%, an increase of 7.0061%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 208,433K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 19,805,105 shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,453,884 shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 70.80% over the last quarter.

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137,000 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,149,848 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,889,843 shares, representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,423,374 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,435,534 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,747,729 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,816,553 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Background Information

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

