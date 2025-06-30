Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Primoris Services (PRIM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Primoris Services is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Primoris Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PRIM has moved about 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -0.6%. This means that Primoris Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Persimmon Plc (PSMMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25%.

For Persimmon Plc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Primoris Services belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.6% this year, meaning that PRIM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Persimmon Plc belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #231. The industry has moved -12.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Primoris Services and Persimmon Plc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

