Primerica, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $112.46 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $112.10 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.71 million or $2.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $693.24 million from $568.46 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $118.71 Mln. vs. $110.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.98 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.98 -Revenue (Q3): $693.24 Mln vs. $568.46 Mln last year.

