Primech Holdings files $50M mixed securities shelf

10:38 EST Primech Holdings (PMEC) files $50M mixed securities shelf
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PMEC:
- Primech Holdings Granted Nasdaq Extension to Meet Bid Price
- Primech Holdings receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq
- Primech Holdings subsidiary unveils future plans
- Primech Holdings, Primtech AI enter strategic partnerships with Unity Group
- Primech AI launches AI-powered automated toilet cleaning robot
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.