Press Release: U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison Introduces SBIR/STTR Application Assistance Act to Support Small Business Innovation

U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison introduced the SBIR/STTR Application Assistance Act to enhance small business research funding opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison (MN-03) has introduced the SBIR/STTR Application Assistance Act, aimed at fostering small business participation in research and development. The bill seeks to streamline the application process for federal funding programs that support innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in underserved areas.

Morrison highlighted the potential for these programs, stating, "We’ve seen great success with the SBIR/STTR programs," and emphasized her goal to "knock down barriers" for small businesses. The proposed legislation aims to facilitate access to resources for first-time applicants.

The introduction of this bill aligns with Morrison's ongoing effort to support small businesses, having previously legislated on disaster relief and research opportunities. The full text of the bill is available for review on her website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kelly Morrison Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kelly Morrison:

H.R.3986: Small Business Liberation Act

H.R.3821: ADINA Act

H.R.3408: Pathways to Policing Act

H.R.804: Rural Small Business Resilience Act

You can track bills proposed by Kelly Morrison on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Morrison.

Kelly Morrison Fundraising

Kelly Morrison recently disclosed $171.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 491st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 86.3% came from individual donors.

Morrison disclosed $164.8K of spending. This was the 332nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Morrison disclosed $154.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 716th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kelly Morrison's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.