Preformed Line (PLPC) Q2 Revenue Up 22%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 22% to $169.6 million in Q2 2025, driven by ongoing growth in energy and communications products, along with contributions from the JAP Telecom acquisition.

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) increased 35% to $2.56, while gross margin (GAAP) improved by 0.8 percentage points to 32.7%.

No forward financial guidance was provided; the quarterly dividend remained unchanged at $0.20 per share.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), a global manufacturer of products for energy, communications, and specialized industries, reported its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 30, 2025. The company's results highlighted strong growth in both revenue and profitability, with GAAP operating income rising 52% in Q2 2025. The company delivered net sales of $169.6 million (GAAP). and diluted earnings per share of $2.56 (GAAP). Since there are no published analyst estimates for Preformed Line Products, its performance can only be measured against prior-year results. The period was marked by broad-based gains across both U.S. and international segments, improved margins despite tariff and commodity pressures, and incremental sales from the JAP Telecom acquisition. Management described the operating environment as uncertain due to recent tariff impacts, but the company maintained positive momentum through cost management and global diversification.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted $2.56 $1.89 35.4% Revenue $169.6 million $138.7 million 22.3% Gross Margin 32.7% 31.9% 0.8 pp Operating Income $17.1 million $11.3 million 51.6% Net Income $12.7 million $9.4 million 35.1%

Company Overview and Business Model

Preformed Line Products is a Cleveland-based manufacturer known for engineered hardware and systems that support critical infrastructure. Its product line ranges from overhead power line fittings and network communication closures to solutions for renewable energy and special industry clients. The company operates across North America, Europe, Asia, and other international markets through a network of manufacturing sites and subsidiaries, giving it a diversified global footprint.

Recent efforts have focused on product diversification, particularly the expansion of energy products such as connectors and fittings for the electric grid. This broad approach reduces reliance on any one market and supports resilience against regional slowdowns or industry-specific pressures. Key success factors include investment in research and development, robust supply chain strategies, and the ability to manage costs amid fluctuating input prices and tariff policy shifts.

Quarterly Developments and Performance Drivers

Revenue (GAAP) climbed 22% year-over-year, driven by strength in both energy and communications products. International markets contributed higher energy sales and incremental communication sales from the recently acquired JAP Telecom. This bolt-on deal helped bring incremental sales in the period and signaled continued efforts to bolster the communications side of the portfolio.

The company expanded its gross margin (GAAP) to 32.7%, an improvement of 0.8 percentage points over the same quarter last year. Gross margin reflects the proportion of revenue left after direct costs and is a key measure of manufacturing efficiency. The improvement was achieved even as the U.S. segment faced new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, components essential to many of its products. Management explained it offset these higher costs through targeted price increases, tighter expense control, and supply chain optimization. A $0.5 million reduction in sales from foreign currency translation was a headwind but was more than offset by volume growth.

Operating income increased by 51.6% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, significantly outpacing revenue growth. Research and development expense increased from $5,358,000 in the second quarter of 2024 to $5,695,000 in 2025. This emphasis supports the rollout of advanced solutions for energy and communications customers and is fundamental to the business model. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 16.8% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while revenue rose 22%.

The JAP Telecom acquisition closed earlier in the year and contributed communication products sales, but no individual numbers were broken out by management. On the dividend front, the board declared a quarterly payout of $0.20 per share, unchanged from the prior-year period, continuing the company’s policy of regular dividend payments. The impact of tariffs and commodities inflation, while managed this quarter, was highlighted by management as an ongoing area of uncertainty for costs and customer demand.

Product and Segment Highlights

Energy products comprise the largest segment of the portfolio, including hardware for power transmission and distribution. This segment now represents a growing share of company revenue as both U.S. and international markets invest in electrical infrastructure. Communications products, which previously contributed about a third of revenues, have declined to just over one-fifth—representing 33% of revenues in fiscal 2022 and 22% in fiscal 2024—though the JAP Telecom acquisition may help stabilize or rebuild this area if trends continue.

The company’s business diversity remains a core theme, with additional offerings in special industries such as solar power and advanced utility solutions. Its ability to serve both domestic and foreign markets with localized production supports risk management in the face of economic fluctuations and regulatory changes such as tariffs. The company remains committed to supporting future growth through innovation and new product development.

Outlook and Investor Focus Areas

Preformed Line Products did not provide quantitative financial guidance for future quarters or the full fiscal year in its latest earnings release. Management commented that demand appears healthy, but acknowledged that the recently enacted tariffs introduce significant uncertainty for both costs and future customer activity, particularly in its U.S. operations.

The company maintained its current dividend policy, with a regular quarterly payment of $0.20 per share declared for the period. Investors may wish to monitor profitability trends, expense discipline, and the ongoing integration of the JAP Telecom acquisition. Other potential watchpoints include inventory management, working capital needs, and any additional impact from future tariffs or commodity price swings.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.