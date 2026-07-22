PREFERRED BANK Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $33.54 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $32.85 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $72.27 million from $70.64 million last year.

PREFERRED BANK earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.54 Mln. vs. $32.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $72.27 Mln vs. $70.64 Mln last year.

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