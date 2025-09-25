Predictive Oncology Announces 1-For-15 Reverse Stock Split Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), Thursday announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, effective September 30, 2025.

Under this, every 15 shares of Predictive Oncology's issued and outstanding common stock will be combined automatically into one share of common stock without any change in the par value per share.

The company expects the reverse stock split to bring it into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement to maintain the listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In the pre-market hours, POAI is trading at $1.17, down 0.91 percent on the Nasdaq.

