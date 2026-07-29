Prediction: Palantir's Stock Will Make a Huge Move on Aug. 3

Key Points

Palantir is growing rapidly, but it may not be enough to justify its valuation.

And signs of slowing growth could trigger a sell-off.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on a steady downward slide since achieving an all-time high in October of last year. It recently dipped around 35% from its all-time high, which many investors may view as a buying opportunity.

After all, Palantir is one of the companies bound to benefit from the massive expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), and its soaring revenue backs up that sentiment.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Palantir is slated to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 3, and I think the stock could have a huge move after earnings. But the question is, will it be up or down?

Palantir must exceed expectations

Palantir has been involved in AI for longer than most companies. It started in the early 2000s as an AI-first business that used AI to make sense of data. Originally deployed as a government-only software, it eventually found usage on the commercial side of the market. Now, both sides are extremely important and have helped lead to some impressive growth figures in Q1.

In Q1, overall revenue rose 85% year over year. Palantir gave Q2 guidance for $1.797 billion to $1.801 billion, but the company has a consistent track record of exceeding internal expectations. Wall Street analysts still haven't caught on to this trend, and expect $1.81 billion in revenue, indicating about 81% growth. Palantir will likely grow in that 80% range this quarter, or even get up to 90%, but it may not be enough.

Despite the huge sell-off, Palantir's stock trades for a sky-high price tag.

For a company like Palantir, trading at a 40 times earnings multiple is fairly reasonable. That means Palantir must nearly quadruple its earnings from this point to achieve a reasonable valuation. I don't think that's an impossible task, but it could take several years.

If Palantir's revenue growth continues to accelerate past Q1's 85%, the stock could stay put or move slightly higher. However, if it falls below that level, as it's projected to do, the market may start to panic and dump shares. That's not a great scenario, and it puts Palantir up against the wall to continue producing impressive growth figures.

This could spell trouble for the stock, and I think there could be a big move down following Q2 earnings. Palantir as a company is impressive, but the stock is just too expensive to merit investing in right now.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.