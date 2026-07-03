Prediction: This Oil Stock Will Beat the S&P 500 in the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

Exxon can outperform even if oil prices stay flat.

Strong cash flow funds growth without straining the balance sheet.

Massive buybacks and dividends reward patient shareholders.

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Over the past several years, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has transformed itself into a lower-cost, higher-return business.

In essence, it's just become a much more efficient company.

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Low-cost production in Guyana, disciplined spending, and the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources have positioned it to generate stronger profits across a wide range of oil prices. And that's why ExxonMobil now has a good chance of outperforming the S&P 500 during the second half of 2026.

Let's take a closer look.

Guyana is becoming a cash-flow machine

Few oil discoveries in recent decades have matched the quality of the Stabroek Block.

This is the nearly 7-million-acre offshore oil and gas reserve off the Atlantic coast of Guyana, where Exxon and its partners continue bringing new production online.

By the end of the decade, Exxon expects production capacity to reach approximately 1.7 million barrels per day, making Guyana one of the company's most valuable assets. Production costs there are among the lowest in the industry, which allows Exxon to remain profitable even during weaker commodity markets.

The Pioneer acquisition is beginning to pay off

At roughly $60 billion, last year's acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources was one of the largest energy deals in decades. And it was worth every penny.

Exxon now expects this acquisition to deliver more than $3 billion in additional annual earnings and cost savings, exceeding the company's original forecast by more than 50%. The acquisition also gave Exxon the largest contiguous acreage position in the Permian Basin, where production could roughly double to 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

Those aren't hypothetical opportunities. They're operational improvements that should continue showing up in earnings over the next several quarters.

Shareholders continue getting paid

Exxon isn't just growing production. It's also returning enormous amounts of capital. The company plans to repurchase another $20 billion of stock during 2026 while continuing one of the longest dividend-growth streaks in corporate America.

Exxon has now increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years, placing it among a small group of companies that have consistently rewarded shareholders through multiple commodity cycles.

Buybacks also create another advantage.

Fewer shares outstanding mean future earnings are spread across a smaller shareholder base, boosting earnings per share even if oil prices remain relatively stable.

Financial strength provides flexibility

One reason I continue to favor Exxon over many other energy companies is its balance sheet. During 2025, Exxon generated $52 billion in operating cash flow and $26.1 billion in free cash flow, while returning $37.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company also maintains one of the lowest debt ratios among the integrated oil majors.

That financial strength gives management flexibility.

It can continue investing in Guyana, the Permian Basin, LNG, and emerging opportunities tied to growing energy demand without sacrificing shareholder returns.

Why Exxon can beat the market

The S&P 500 isn't cheap.

Much of its recent performance is the result of a handful of technology companies, too, whose valuations already assume years of continued growth.

Exxon is different.

Investors aren't paying a premium for future possibilities. They're buying a company with incredibly valuable assets, rising production from some of the lowest-cost oil fields on Earth, billions of dollars in expected cost savings and efficiency gains, aggressive share repurchases, and a dividend that has continued growing for more than four decades.

Could oil prices weaken? Absolutely.

But Exxon needs oil prices to be dramatically higher to outperform. It simply needs to keep executing the strategy it's already following. Given the catalysts lining up over the second half of 2026, that's a bet I'd be willing to make.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.