Prediction: Apple Will Be a Long-Term AI Winner. 3 Reasons Why.

Key Points

Apple has more than 2.5 billion active devices, with the iPhone still dominating the consumer market.

As AI models become commoditized, this company's user experience is where the value lies.

By avoiding the capital expenditure surge, Apple's free cash flow remains intact.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

The hyperscalers, which are historically dominant technology enterprises, are planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars this year to expand their computing infrastructure amid the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) craze. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is watching from the sidelines.

The market was critical of the Cupertino company's conservative approach. But with its share price up 22% in 2026 (as of July 21), the investment community is clearly rewarding the business. This perspective might prove to be right.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

I predict that Apple will be a long-term AI winner. It comes down to the company's distribution advantage, superior user experience, and robust free cash flow (FCF).

Distribution advantage

During the company's Q1 2026earnings callin January, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple's installed base hit a fresh record of more than 2.5 billion active devices. This gives the company an unrivaled distribution advantage, as Apple's hardware is ubiquitous. New AI features, whether launched by Apple or by other businesses, will likely be accessed by consumers via these products.

There's always a chance that AI enables the creation of an entirely new product by another company. But it doesn't seem likely anytime soon. In the second quarter (ended March 28), iPhone revenue jumped 21.7% year over year to $57 billion.

Differentiation creates value

Apple Intelligence, which is what the business calls its AI offerings, is partly powered by the company's Apple Foundation Models, which were custom-built in collaboration with Alphabet's Gemini capabilities. Apple pays $1 billion per year for this ability.

There's a hybrid approach here. User requests are processed by models that run locally on devices for simpler tasks, while others that are more complex get routed to Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

For the end user, though, it doesn't matter what AI model, graphics processing units, or data centers are being used. This is all happening in the background. The user experience is what matters most. This suggests that AI infrastructure will be commoditized, leaving value at the differentiated layer that is hardware, software, and services. These are the areas that Apple excels in.

No hit to free cash flow

Apple is staying out of the AI spending spree. At the same time, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are planning for roughly $700 billion in combined capital expenditures (capex) in 2026. Apple's capex is tiny by comparison, totaling just $4.3 billion in the last two quarters, as it doesn't need to rapidly build data center capacity.

Therefore, the business still produces massive FCF, to the tune of $78.3 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up 63% year over year. This figure represented 30.7% of Apple's entire revenue. Consensus analyst estimates call for FCF to grow at a compound annual rate of 19.1% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028.

At the end of the day, FCF is what drives a company's value. Unlike its big tech peers, Apple doesn't have to prove that its capex can eventually produce an adequate return.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $369,577!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,301,557!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 908% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 24, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.