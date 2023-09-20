Pre-market Movers: SPRY, SNTG, PODC, EXAI, BJDX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 26% at $2.25. Courtside Group, Inc. (PODC) is up over 22% at $2.75. Exscientia plc (EXAI) is up over 21% at $6.14. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is up over 21% at $3.78. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is up over 8% at $11.14. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is up over 6% at $9.34. Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is up over 4% at $10.92.

In the Red

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) is down over 57% at $2.81. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) is down over 14% at $11.99. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE) is down over 9% at $13.81. HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) is down over 9% at $13.00. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (DTOC) is down over 7% at $12.70. nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is down over 5% at $31.41. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (CART) is down over 4% at $32.10. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (MBSC) is down over 4% at $ 9.21.

