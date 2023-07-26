News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: SIMO, MXL, PACW, WRNT, AURC…

July 26, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 75% at $91.70. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 29% at $9.92. Warrantee Inc. American Depositary Shares (WRNT) is up over 27% at $5.50. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) is up over 13% at $3.97. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is up over 12% at $39.02. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is up over 10% at $8.52. LianBio (LIAN) is up over 7% at $2.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is up over 6% at $4.03.

In the Red

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is down over 33% at $22.68. Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) is down over 19% at $27.01. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 17% at $10.29. Janover Inc. Common Stock (JNVR) is down over 13% at $3.30. AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is down over 11% at $6.54. Entergy Mississippi, Inc. (EMP) is down over 10% at $20.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is down over 6% at $535.00. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is down over 6% at $150.10. CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is down over 6% at $22.31. HHG Capital Corporation (HHGC) is down over 5% at $12.42. BEST Inc. (BEST) is down over 5% at $2.20.

RTTNews
