Pre-market Movers: SIGA, SNBR, BLUA, SNTG, PRZO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is up over 28% at $6.55. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (BLUA) is up over 18% at $12.70. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 18% at $2.74. Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is up over 14% at $14.91. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 14% at $6.44. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) is up over 13% at $2.83. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is up over 12% at $9.50. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 10% at $3.29. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is up over 9% at $74.99. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is up over 8% at $216.40.

In the Red

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is down over 26% at $28.09. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is down over 17% at $2.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 16% at $140.05. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 11% at $13.75. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is down over 10% at $15.50. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is down over 8% at $27.30. Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is down over 9% at $3.39. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is down over 9% at $3.31. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is down over 8% at $16.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 6% at $226.60.

