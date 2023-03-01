Markets

Pre-market Movers: RETA, ONCS, LION, NVAX, SRPT…

March 01, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is up over 160% at $81.16. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is up over 94% at $2.10. Lionheart III Corp (LION) is up over 48% at $21.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 20% at $146.55. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) is up over 16% at $14.70. Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Nis up over 16% at $5.88. Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is up over 10% at $100.00. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is up over 8% at $2.24. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is up over 7% at $56.79. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is up over 6% at $146.91. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 6% at $2.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is up over 5% at $92.96.

In the Red

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 24% at $7.00. Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is down over 20% at $4.60. Beamr Imaging Ltd. Ordinary Share (BMR) is down over 16% at $3.06. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) is down over 15% at $6.23. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (VGAS) is down over 14% at $10.01. iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) is down over 13% at $6.29. 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) is down over 12% at $11.79. FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is down over 10% at $8.20. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 8% at $17.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is down over 8% at $6.56. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is down over 7% at $7.13.

