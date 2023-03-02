Pre-market Movers: MTC, SI, FNKO, OKTA, AEHR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is up over 39% at $2.21. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 16% at $83.08. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 16% at $4.78. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 16% at $2.90. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is up over 15% at $192.62. Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is up over 13% at $5.56. CRH plc (CRH) is up over 9% at $51.73. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is up over 6% at $177.00. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is up over 6% at $15.02.

In the Red

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 31% at $9.24. Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is down over 25% at $7.99. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is down over 16% at $30.15. Lionheart III Corp (LION) is down over 15% at $9.95. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 13% at $65.00. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is down over 11% at $25.44. MP Materials Corp. (MP) is down over 10% at $32.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is down over 10% at $10.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is down over 9% at $39.10. Box, Inc. (BOX) is down over 9% at $30.25. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 6% at $2.08.

