Pre-market Movers: MGRM, SDA, FTCH, CWD, PHIO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) is up over 155% at $30.00. SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA) is up over 31% at $5.39. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 23% at $5.37. Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is up over 10% at $2.64. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $14.50. ON24, Inc. (ONTF) is up over 6% at $7.34. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) is up over 6% at $2.69. Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is up over 5% at $5.70.

In the Red

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) is down over 18% at $6.27. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is down over 11% at $4.45. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) is down over 12% at $2.16. Niu Technologies (NIU) is down over 10% at $3.51. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is down over 10% at $3.23. RxSight, Inc. (RXST) is down over 6% at $22.93.

