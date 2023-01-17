Markets
ACER

Pre-market Movers: MGOL, ACER, BTCM, INDO, TKC…

January 17, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MGO Global Inc. Common Stock (MGOL) is up over 35% at $6.30. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 17% at $3.60. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 13% at $7.29. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 12% at $4.88. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is up over 8% at $51.02. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is up over 8% at $2.60. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 8% at $2.22. China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 7% at $9.58. SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 7% at $7.39. Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is up over 7% at $2.60. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 5% at $229.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is up over 5% at $52.85.

In the Red

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is down over 24% at $2.27. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 10% at $2.14. XP Inc. (XP) is down over 9% at $15.01. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) is down over 7% at $4.20. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 6% at $7.13. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is down over 5% at $12.89. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 5% at $11.61. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is down over 5% at $6.29.

