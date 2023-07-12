Pre-market Movers: HCTI, CVKD, SILK, ELOX, PRFX…

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is up over 138% at $7.77. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) is up over 93% at $3.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is up over 25% at $9.50. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is up over 15% at $3.30. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is up over 14% at $4.50. Holley Inc. (HLLY) is up over 13% at $5.00. Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is up over 10% at $2.72. National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is up over 7% at $54.89. Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) is up over 7% at $20.26. Dole plc (DOLE) is up over 7% at $13.76. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is up over 7% at $2.92.

In the Red

Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) is down over 25% at $24.40. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 22% at $12.78. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is down over 11% at $4.98. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is down over 8% at $5.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is down over 6% at $74.21. Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) is down over 5% at $19.28. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is down over 5% at $2.50.

