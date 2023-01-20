Pre-market Movers: GNS, SPCB, MNPR, PIXY, ACER…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 58% at $3.31. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 19% at $2.70. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 15% at $3.30. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 13% at $13.96. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is up over 6% at $335.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 6% at $47.41. Visteon Corporation (VC) is up over 5% at $149.93. Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) is up over 5% at $76.42. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is up over 5% at $2.21.

In the Red

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is down over 10% at $2.14. Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is down over 8% at $8.90. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 8% at $3.45. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is down over 6% at $16.36. Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is down over 5% at $22.00.

