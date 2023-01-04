Pre-market Movers: DDI, VERA, CHEK, AMV, ENVX…

Markets
January 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI) is up over 119% at $17.95 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is up over 51% at $3.70 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is up over 44% at $4.40 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is up over 30% at $2.88 Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) is up over 24% at $2.17 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 9% at $3.18 CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is up over 7% at $6.52 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is up over 6% at $98.35 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is up over 6% at $61.34 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 6% at $15.79

In the Red

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA) is down over 63% at $6.76 Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is down over 40% at $7.18 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is down over 21% at $9.40 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is down over 18% at $12.69 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is down over 15% at $26.90 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is down over 12% at $2.57 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) is down over 6% at $6.45 Team, Inc. (TISI) is down over 5% at $5.82 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) is down over 5% at $4.15

