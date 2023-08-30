News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: DBGI, RA, AMBA, NSTC, BMAC…

August 30, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Given below is a list of some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) is up over 37% at $11.58. Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NSTC) is up over 19% at $12.24. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (BMAC) is up over 14% at $12.32. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (ZLS) is up over 14% at $12.03. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 12% at $9.82. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is up over 9% at $5.53. Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE) is up over 5% at $11.21.

In the Red

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) is down over 26% at $12.34. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is down over 21% at $59.48. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 14% at $2.60. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is down over 12% at $2.62. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) is down over 11% at $7.40. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) is down over 11% at $4.14. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is down over 11% at $2.74. Box, Inc. (BOX) is down over 9% at $27.82. Mynaric AG (MYNA) is down over 9% at $4.51. HP Inc. (HPQ) is down over 8% at $28.70. First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (FLAG) is down over 8% at $7.31. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 7% at $6.17.

