Pre-market Movers: CJET, MOND, YEXT, CD, NAMS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) is up over 39% at $5.87. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is up over 18% at $11.36. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is up over 15% at $7.26. Novonix Limited (NVX) is up over 13% at $3.02. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is up over 9% at $26.90. Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 8% at $3.11. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is up over 6% at $22.00. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) is up over 6% at $3.43.

In the Red

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) is down over 20% at $10.16. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) is down over 14% at $11.79. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is down over 10% at $29.95. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is down over 9% at $3.02. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is down over 5% at $2.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.