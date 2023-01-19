Markets
AA

Pre-market Movers: BMEA, GGE, HUDI, STBX, TIRX…

January 19, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 37% at $12.90. Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is up over 27% at $3.76. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is up over 24% at $7.06. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is up over 17% at $3.51. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 11% at $3.19. Visteon Corporation (VC) is up over 5% at $150.70.

In the Red

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 13% at $2.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) is down over 12% at $21.13. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is down over 11% at $98.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) is down over 10% at $3.19. Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 10% at $2.70. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is down over 9% at $4.40. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 7% at $33.25. Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) is down over 7% at $14.98. Discover Financial Services (DFS) is down over 6% at $95.48. Alcoa Corporation (AA) is down over 6% at $50.13. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is down over 6% at $7.21. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is down over 5% at $5.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA
AKTS
BMEA
DFS
FWBI
GGE
HUDI
IIPR
KOS
LVWR
MNPR
OLK
RBLX
STBX
TIRX
VC
VRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.