Pre-market Movers: ATNF, CARM, EBON, IONM, DLO…

April 05, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 39% at $2.49. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (CARM) is up over 25% at $3.76. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is up over 17% at $7.00. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 11% at $4.21. Millennium Group International Holdings (MGIH) is up over 11% at $3.58. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 9% at $4.59. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) is up over 6% at $71.61. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 6% at $7.75. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 5% at $7.48.

In the Red

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is down over 15% at $3.12. Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) is down over 13% at $4.87. DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 11% at $15.00. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is down over 11% at $5.32. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is down over 5% at $27.09. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is down over 5% at $6.20.

