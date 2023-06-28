Pre-market Movers: ASTS, AREB, RNXT, COYA, BANL…

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) is up over 15% at $2.49. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is up over 13% at $5.00. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is up over 12% at $17.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is up over 10% at $101.99. AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is up over 6% at $96.00. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is up over 6% at $54.95. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is up over 5% at $25.30. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 5% at $11.90.

In the Red

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 26% at $4.70. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is down over 22% at $4.24. CBL International Limited (BANL) is down over 13% at $2.72. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is down over 11% at $73.98. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is down over 8% at $14.37. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is down over 7% at $2.11. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is down over 5% at $45.48. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is down over 5% at $5.01.

