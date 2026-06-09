Pre-Market Movers: RGNT, FEED, BYAH Swing Big

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Tuesday, suggesting potential opportunities.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by plans to advance market launches alongside acquisitions, financing deals, AI training program launches, and offering closures.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Tuesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) - up 124% at $2.91 2. ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) - up 112% at $1.66 3. Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) - up 39% at $122.86 4. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) - up 16% at $6.78 5. Anbio Biotechnology. (NNNN) - up 10% at $18.97 6. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - up 9% at $0.11 7. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 8% at $1.48 8. Jasper Therapeutics. (JSPR) - up 7% at $0.50 9. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) - up 6% at $7.19 10. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) - up 5% at $0.30

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday.

1. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - down 39% at $1.61 2. MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - down 23% at $1.72 3. Bio Green Med Solution, In. (BGMS) - down 15% at $0.93 4. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - down 14% at $4.51 5. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - down 13% at $3.28 6. Virax Biolabs Group Limited. (VRAX) - down 11% at $0.18 7. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) -down 8% at $7.01 8. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 8% at $0.24. 9. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) - down 7% at $29.15 10. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - down 7% at $0.86

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