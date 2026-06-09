BioTech
BGMS

Pre-Market Movers: RGNT, FEED, BYAH Swing Big

June 09, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Tuesday, suggesting potential opportunities.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by plans to advance market launches alongside acquisitions, financing deals, AI training program launches, and offering closures.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Tuesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) - up 124% at $2.91 2. ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) - up 112% at $1.66 3. Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) - up 39% at $122.86 4. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) - up 16% at $6.78 5. Anbio Biotechnology. (NNNN) - up 10% at $18.97 6. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - up 9% at $0.11 7. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 8% at $1.48 8. Jasper Therapeutics. (JSPR) - up 7% at $0.50 9. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) - up 6% at $7.19 10. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) - up 5% at $0.30

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday.

1. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - down 39% at $1.61 2. MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - down 23% at $1.72 3. Bio Green Med Solution, In. (BGMS) - down 15% at $0.93 4. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - down 14% at $4.51 5. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - down 13% at $3.28 6. Virax Biolabs Group Limited. (VRAX) - down 11% at $0.18 7. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) -down 8% at $7.01 8. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 8% at $0.24. 9. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) - down 7% at $29.15 10. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - down 7% at $0.86

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

BGMS
BYAH
FEED
MTVA
NUVL
RGNT

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