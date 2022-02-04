Pre-market Movers: SNAP, BILL, RMED, KAVL, MTEK…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 47% at $36.08 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is up over 24% at $212.34 Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is up over 15% at $2.99 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is up over 13% at $27.81 Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 11% at $103 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is up over 10% at $3082.10 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 9% at $14 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 7% at $5.71 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 7% at $3.42 Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is up over 6% at $1.12 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is up over 6% at $0.47 TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) is up over 6% at $0.32

In the Red

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 23% at $0.54 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 16% at $1.01 The Clorox Company (CLX) is down over 12% at $143.99 Ford Motor Company (F) is down over 6% at $18.62

