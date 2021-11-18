Markets
CALA

Pre-market Movers: SEV, VOSO, CALA, ZME, VSCO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV) is up over 27% at $48.63 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO) is up over 19% at $12.00 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is up over 19% at $1.09 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 12% at $57 Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 10% at $2.64 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) is up over 8% at $7.5 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is up over 7% at $14.59 Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 4% at $0.45

In The Red

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is down over 13% at $1.80 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 10% at $4.41 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 9% at $1.77 Certara, Inc. (CERT) is down over 8% at $32.99 COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is down over 8% at $1.33 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 6% at $42.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALA CERT COMS DRUG GRIN INM KTTA METX SEV SOPA UTI VOSO VSCO ZME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular