Pre-market Movers: SEV, VOSO, CALA, ZME, VSCO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV) is up over 27% at $48.63 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO) is up over 19% at $12.00 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is up over 19% at $1.09 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 12% at $57 Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 10% at $2.64 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) is up over 8% at $7.5 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is up over 7% at $14.59 Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 4% at $0.45

In The Red

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is down over 13% at $1.80 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 10% at $4.41 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 9% at $1.77 Certara, Inc. (CERT) is down over 8% at $32.99 COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is down over 8% at $1.33 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 6% at $42.20

