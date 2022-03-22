Markets
BABA

Pre-market Movers: ENSV, ZH, POLA, HUSN, MOR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 16% at $3.95 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 13% at $2.94 Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is up over 12% at $3.69 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is up over 8% at $112.61 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 8% at $13.20 VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is up over 7% at $6.70 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is up over 7% at $5.82 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is up over 6% at $4.96 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 5% at $137.85 Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 5% at $8.73

In the Red

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is down over 12% at $2.31 MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 10% at $6.38 Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is down over 10% at $8.17 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is down over 9% at $153.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA BEKE CYRN DAO ENSV HUSN ITUB MOR NKE OKTA POLA TME ZH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular