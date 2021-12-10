Pre-market Movers: EFOI, EVBG, CNTX, AI, AOUT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is up over 37% at $4.86 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 28% at $8.03 C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is up over 20% at $38.60 eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) is up over 15% at $7.75 Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is up over 15% at $2.49 Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) is up over 13% at $6.44 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is up over 10% at $2.08' Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is up over 8% at $87.58

In the Red

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is down over 30% at $80.61 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) is down over 19% at $17 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) is down over 18% at $5.79 MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) is down over 16% at $3.40 Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is down over 10% at $50.43 O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is down over 9% at $4.75 Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) is down over 8% at $9.14 Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 4% at $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.