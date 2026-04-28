PPL vs. XEL: Which Utility Stock Has Better Upside Potential in 2026?

The companies belonging to the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry are undergoing rapid transformation as electricity demand rebounds after years of stagnation. Growth in data centers, AI computing, electrified transport and heating, and domestic manufacturing is reshaping consumption patterns. In response, utilities are ramping up investments in generation, transmission and grid modernization to ensure reliable supply and support long-term growth. Improving electricity pricing is expected to further support the industry’s growth outlook.



At the same time, utilities are accelerating the transition to cleaner energy by retiring coal and expanding investments in wind, solar, nuclear and storage. Supported by federal incentives and state decarbonization targets, this shift is directing capital toward regulated assets that provide stable returns while reducing emissions.



Amid such ongoing developments, let us focus on PPL Corporation PPL and Xcel Energy XEL. Both are U.S.-regulated electric utility companies investing heavily in grid infrastructure, renewable energy integration and meeting rising demand.



PPL Corporation operates as a fully regulated utility, focusing on infrastructure upgrades and clean energy investments that support stable cash flows and reliable dividends. Its predictable revenue base, backed by constructive regulation and a strong balance sheet, allows continued investment in grid modernization, renewables and decarbonization, positioning the company for steady earnings growth and long-term value creation.



Xcel Energy is supported by robust capital spending, a well-defined clean energy strategy and rising customer demand. The company is investing significantly in grid enhancements and modern generation to improve reliability and support growth. Its leadership in decarbonization — through expanding wind, solar and energy storage, along with supportive regulation — boosts long-term efficiency. Increasing electrification across transportation and technology is also driving customer growth, supporting steady earnings and long-term value creation.



As demand for clean energy continues to accelerate, it will be apt to examine the fundamentals of both companies to assess which offers the more compelling investment opportunity in 2026.

Movement in Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.21%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.52%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.16% and 9.17%, respectively. Long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.88%.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



PPL’s current ROE is 9.29% compared with Xcel Energy’s 10.46%.



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PPL & XEL’s Dividend Yield

Utility companies generally distribute dividends and increase shareholders’ value.



Currently, the dividend yield for PPL is 2.94% compared with the industry’s yield of 2.7%, and the same for Xcel Energy is 2.99%. Both companies have raised dividends five times in the past year. XEL’s dividend yield is marginally better than PPL and its industry.

Valuation

PPL Corporation currently appears to be trading at a slight premium compared with Xcel Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



PPL is currently trading at 19.38X, while XEL is trading at 18.75X and the industry is trading at 16.56X.



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Debt to Capital Ratio

The debt-to-capital ratio is a vital indicator of the financial position of a company. The indicator shows the amount of debt used to run a business. The utilities generally have a large volume of debts in their balance sheet, as internal sources of funds are often insufficient to accommodate their funding requirements.



PPL and Xcel Energy have a debt-to-capital of 56.53% and 58.94%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 60.73%.



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Long-Term Strategic Investment Plans

PPL expects a regulated capital investment plan of $23 billion during 2026-2029. The capital investment for 2026 is expected to be $5.1 billion. The company aims to cut outages further, owing to the ongoing investments. These investments are expected to result in a nearly 10.3% average annual rate of growth through 2029.



Xcel Energy continues to invest substantially in its utility assets to provide reliable services to its customers and effectively meet rising electricity demand. It aims to spend $60 billion during the 2026-2030 period. The company’s investment plan allocates $29.15 billion to enhancing electric distribution and transmission operations, while $ $23.46 billion will be directed toward electric generation and renewable energy.

Price Performance

PPL’s shares have gained 6.5% in the past 12 months compared with XEL’s rally of 12.4%.

Price Performance (One year)



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Conclusion

PPL Corporation and Xcel Energy have been investing steadily to upgrade infrastructure and have elaborate plans to further strengthen and expand their existing assets. The increasing clean energy generation from these companies will allow them to meet the rising demand from customers in the service regions.



Based on the above discussion, it indicates that Xcel Energy has a better potential going into 2026. The better earnings estimate revision, cheaper valuation, stronger share price performance, better ROE and more elaborate capital expenditure plan tilt the balance toward Xcel Energy. Both these utilities currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.