PPL (PPL) Declares $0.24 Dividend

PPL said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1476 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 613,641K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is 32.36. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of 27.60.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 7,727MM, a decrease of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,234K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,954K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,022K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,266K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,291K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,173K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,900K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 16.58% over the last quarter.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

Key filings for this company:

