PPA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the PPA ETF (Symbol: PPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.88, changing hands as low as $72.54 per share. PPA shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPA's low point in its 52 week range is $65.49 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.