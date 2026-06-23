POWW Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Gains, AI Push

Outdoor Holding Company POWW used its fourth-quarter call to argue that fiscal 2026 marked a reset year, with lower costs, stronger cash generation and a cleaner legal backdrop reshaping the GunBroker.com business.

Management’s message centered less on the quarter’s reported loss and more on the earnings power of a leaner marketplace model as platform upgrades, FFL-related services and AI tools move into fiscal 2027.

POWW Banks on a Leaner Cost Base

Chairman and CEO Steven Urvan framed the quarter as proof that the company’s post-divestiture model can produce stronger profitability even in a cautious consumer environment. He said adjusted EBITDA rose sequentially through fiscal 2026 and that the fourth-quarter annualized run rate exceeded the $25 million target he set last August.

That argument rested heavily on expense control. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.03 per share, wider than the estimate of a loss of $0.02, delivering a negative surprise of 50%. Fourth-quarter revenues rose 10.1% to $13.9 million, which beat the consensus mark of $12.7 million by 9.4%. Meanwhile, total operating expenses fell to $15.1 million from $38 million a year earlier.

Outdoor Holding Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Outdoor Holding Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Outdoor Holding Company Quote

Chief financial officer Paul Kasowski added that fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA reached $22.3 million, up from $15.3 million in fiscal 2025, reflecting lower SG&A, lower legal expense and lower bad debt expense.

Outdoor Holding Pushes Platform Upgrades

Management tied much of its forward narrative to improving GunBroker’s marketplace economics rather than chasing broad expansion. Urvan and Kasowski pointed to better search and filtering, stronger seller analytics and promotional tools, and refined buyer personalization across the platform.

A key operational step was the integration with MasterFFL, which management said streamlines transfers for products subject to federal firearms license rules. Kasowski said that the effort moves from a cost center in earlier quarters to a revenue source in fiscal 2027, though the new revenue stream will carry lower profitability than the marketplace’s legacy margin profile.

The company is also leaning harder into AI. Urvan said an AI-powered listing tool launched in March to standardize descriptions and improve conversion, while an AI-driven virtual customer service offering is expected within about a month of the call.

POWW Sees Share Gains in Firearms

Management used demand commentary to highlight market-share gains rather than broad market strength. In prepared remarks, Urvan said firearm unit sales increased more than 8.7% in the quarter, ahead of the 1.6% rise in adjusted NICS checks, while the company’s adjusted NICS share improved by 40 basis points.

Kasowski said fourth-quarter GMV climbed to $229 million, up 11.8% from a year earlier and 6.2% from the prior quarter, with firearms driving most of the increase. He also said sales growth in pistols and rifles supported results, though a greater mix of firearms modestly pressured the take rate to 6.06% from 6.15%.

In Q&A, Urvan told a ROTH Capital analyst that demand in the marketplace has remained better this year and that the company continues to outperform the market by making the buying and selling experience more seamless. He avoided previewing first-quarter numbers but sounded confident that share gains are continuing.

Outdoor Holding Clears Legacy Issues

Another major theme was balance sheet flexibility after working through legacy matters. The company ended fiscal 2026 with $68.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, up sharply from $30.2 million a year earlier, even after a $4.4 million DCP settlement and more than $1 million of share repurchases in the fourth quarter.

Urvan said the company has now resolved most inherited litigation matters, leaving the Arizona class action and shareholder derivative litigation as the main open items. He told analysts that indemnification costs tied to former officers could remain uneven, but said management does not see more large settlements like the DCP payment on the horizon.

That cleanup matters because management wants greater freedom in capital allocation. Urvan said the company expects to keep buying back stock in a disciplined way while selectively investing in platform features that can lift traffic, transactions and revenue.

POWW Maps Out Fiscal 2027 Priorities

The fiscal 2027 agenda came through clearly in both the release and the call. Management identified premium seller offerings, pricing and promotional tools, data analytics, universal payments and broader buyer engagement as the main operating priorities for the year ahead.

In Q&A with Kanen Wealth Management, Urvan added more detail on potential growth levers. He said MasterFFL is now generating revenues, advertising remains underdeveloped compared with prior years, and universal payments could meaningfully reduce friction for customers who still rely on money orders rather than card transactions.

The tone was notably more assertive when management discussed scalability. Urvan and Kasowski argued that the marketplace’s operating base is now much more fixed, which means incremental revenues should convert into higher profitability more efficiently than in prior periods.

Outdoor Holding Leaves a Sharper Message

Taken together, management used the call to make a straightforward case: fiscal 2026 was about stabilizing the business, lowering the cost structure and restoring financial control, while fiscal 2027 is about monetizing that reset through product, payments and AI execution.

The company did not offer formal quarterly guidance on the call, but the emphasis on market-share gains, recurring cash flow and fewer legal distractions left investors with a clearer sense of management’s priorities and confidence level entering the new fiscal year.

POWW and the Zacks Signals

POWW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D, based on the provided Zacks data. A Zacks Rank #3 points to a more balanced near-term setup than the stronger Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) categories, while the Style Scores indicate better relative growth characteristics than value or momentum traits. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Score framework says higher grades are generally associated with better expected performance, and that the strongest combinations tend to be Rank #1 or #2 stocks paired with A or B Style Scores or VGM Scores. That leaves POWW with a mixed signal after the quarter, and that ranking can still change as earnings estimate revisions adjust following the latest results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Outdoor Holding Company (POWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.