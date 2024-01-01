Powerful Earthquake Strikes Central Japan, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan Monday, causing extensive damage and triggering tsunami warnings in the region.

What Happened: The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, has led to significant destruction, including the collapse of buildings, power outages and disruptions to transportation systems, Reuters reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for several coastal prefectures, including Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

While a major tsunami warning was initially issued for Ishikawa, but was later downgraded. Additionally, Russia issued tsunami warnings in Vladivostok and Nakhodka.

According to the Reuters report, multiple houses have been destroyed, and rescue operations, involving army units, are underway.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Notably, the affected area had been experiencing heightened seismic activity for over three years, raising concerns about the possibility of further earthquakes in the coming days.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a warning to residents, urging them to remain vigilant and prepare for potential additional quakes.

The earthquake was felt in the capital city of Tokyo, approximately 500 kilometers away from the epicenter.

More than 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures experienced power outages. Additionally, high-speed rail services to Ishikawa were suspended, and telecom operators reported disruptions in phone and internet services in Ishikawa and Niigata.

Airlines across the country were forced to adjust their flight schedules, with some flights canceled or rerouted. One of Ishikawa's airports was also closed temporarily.

It's worth noting that Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including those at Kansai Electric Power's Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

Hokuriku's Shika plant in Ishikawa, the closest nuclear power station to the earthquake's epicenter, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspections and remained unaffected.

Monday's earthquake occurred during a public holiday when many Japanese traditionally visit temples to mark the new year.

Tourist destinations like Kanazawa in Ishikawa also experienced damage, with images showing collapsed structures and anxious worshippers at shrines.

This content was generated using AI tools and was reviewed and published by our editorial team.

Photo via Shutterstock.

