BioTech

Positron Gains Three Orders For PET/CT Units Facilitating Cardiovascular Diagnostics

July 21, 2026 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Positron Corporation (POSC), a medical technology company, on Monday reported receiving three orders for the company's 64-slice PET/CT scan machines through multi-year agreements for use in cardiological diagnostics.

The company developed a specialty technology containing positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) capabilities for advanced molecular imaging. The imaging techniques are utilized mainly in cardiac and oncology cases and facilitates detailed resolution with minimal exposure to radiation.

The current orders were received from nuclear cardiologists whose practices specialize in advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and interventional cardiac care.

Earlier this year, the company raised over $5 million to ease commercialization of the PET/CT units, and further expansion of the technology is planned for the future.

POSC closed Monday at $1.71, up 3.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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