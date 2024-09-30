Positive Trial Outcome for PulseSelect PFA Likely to Boost MDT Stock

Medtronic plc MDT has shared late-breaking clinical trial results for its PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (“PFA”) system, demonstrating a high rate of durable lesion formation in treating atrial fibrillation (Afib). The findings were presented at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society meeting held in Sydney, Australia.

The widespread adoption of PulseSelect also continues, with more than 10,000 cases having been performed worldwide.

Predicting MDT Stock Movement Following the News

After the announcement, Medtronic shares rose 0.2% in Friday’s after-hours trading to close at $89.32. The latest developments are likely to boost its Cardiac Ablations Solutions business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio. As cutting-edge technologies like PFA transform AFib treatment, Medtronic’s extensive investment and development efforts position it well to capitalize on this opportunity. We expect market sentiment toward MDT stock to continue to remain positive surrounding this news.

Medtronic boasts a market capitalization of $115.12 billion. Its earnings yield of 6.1% outpaces the industry average of 0.7%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings beat of 2.5%.

More on Medtronic’s Favorable Trial Results

A total of 25 AFib patients with persistent or paroxysmal AFib (undergoing pulmonary vein isolation with the PulseSelect PFA System) were evaluated. Invasive remapping conducted approximately two months post ablation demonstrated durable isolation in 98% of PVs, and 96% of patients had all veins isolated. All index ablation procedures were conducted using intracardiac echocardiography and electroanatomical mapping without fluoroscopy.



General anesthesia was used in 24 of 25 patients, and all patients were discharged on the same day. The average skin-to-skin procedure time was 36 minutes. Acute PV isolation was achieved in 100% of patients. There were no complications during an average follow-up of 74 days.

Medtronic Expands Global Footprint of PulseSelect PFA

In the Asia Pacific region, PulseSelect PFA has received regulatory approvals in China and Australia and has been launched in Japan following the recent reimbursement approval. Per a Medtronic representative, these important results address the key durability issue and add to the system’s growing real-world evidence.

With its proven safety, efficacy, efficiency and now durability as well, PulseSelect PFA serves as a valuable tool for physicians for the treatment of patients with AFib — one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders affecting more than 60 million people worldwide.

Industry Prospects Favoring MDT

Per a Research report, the global AFib devices market was valued at $3 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 14.3% by 2033. The rising prevalence of AFib and demand for related products are expected to boost the market's growth. Advancements are making devices more user-friendly and efficient for patients and medical personnel.

Developments in MDT’s Cardiovascular Portfolio

In May 2024, Medtronic’s Affera Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9 Catheter achieved endpoints for safety and efficacy in the treatment of AFib. The SPHERE Per-AF study, an FDA Investigational Device Exemption pivotal trial, compared Sphere-9 to the conventional Thermocool SmartTouch SF radiofrequency ablation catheter with the Carto 3 System.

MDT Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, MDT shares have climbed 15.8% compared with the industry’s 12.8% growth.

MDT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Medtronic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

