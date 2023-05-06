Pool (POOL) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Pool said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $353.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.34%, an increase of 15.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 46,514K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 3.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is 395.56. The forecasts range from a low of 318.15 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of 353.96.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is 6,236MM, an increase of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 1,502K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,457K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,129K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,120K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

