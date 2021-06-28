Polygon DeFi Protocol SafeDollar Hit by Exploit
Polygon-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol SafeDollar has been hit by an exploit, according a statement on its Telegram channel.
- All activities on SafeDollar are paused and investigations were underway, it said.
- “IMPORTANT: PLEASE STOP ALL TRADING RELATED TO $SDO,” it added.
- The value of SafeDollar has dropped to $0, according to the protocol’s website.
- The exploit used tether and USD coin, beincrypto.com reported, citing a tweet by DeFi analytics site Rugdoc.io Monday.
- The contract address shows USDC and USDT were siphoned off.
