Polygon DeFi Protocol SafeDollar Hit by Exploit

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Polygon-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol SafeDollar has been hit by an exploit, according a statement on its Telegram channel.

  • All activities on SafeDollar are paused and investigations were underway, it said.
  • “IMPORTANT: PLEASE STOP ALL TRADING RELATED TO $SDO,” it added.
  • The value of SafeDollar has dropped to $0, according to the protocol’s website.
  • The exploit used tether and USD coin, beincrypto.com reported, citing a tweet by DeFi analytics site Rugdoc.io Monday.
  • The contract address shows USDC and USDT were siphoned off.

