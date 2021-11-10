PolarityTE Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PolarityTE Inc. (PTE):

-Earnings: -$1.02 million in Q3 vs. -$7.08 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PolarityTE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.55 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $1.12 million in Q3 vs. $3.34 million in the same period last year.

