PNQI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (Symbol: PNQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $244.84, changing hands as low as $240.34 per share. Invesco NASDAQ Internet shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNQI's low point in its 52 week range is $211.69 per share, with $264.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.